Another grand event awaits Baku in May

Baku is to host the finance & technology exhibition Fintex Summit on 14-15 May.

ABC.AZ reports that the theme of the summit will be "New trends in the banking and payment ecosystem: innovative solutions, financial technologies & security".

The event will be organized with the support of partnership VISA and Azerbaijani Banks Association, Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Transport, Communications & High Technology, and Center for Analysis & Communication of Economic Reforms. The forum will discuss issues of banking and FINTECH: developing relationships, payments and banking services, the role of banks in e-commerce, the transition to robotics, legal frameworks, cyber threats and security, and retail banking.

