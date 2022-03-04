Another group of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine

Another group of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine

Another charter flight carrying the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens from Ukraine landed in Baku.

It is the sixth flight and a total of 1,100 citizens of Azerbaijan were delivered to their home country, Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

It was noted that 191 people, including 13 children, were brought to Azerbaijan by charter flights of AZAL from the Romanian city of Iasi.

At present, the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens by buses continues. The evacuation is carried out both through Moldova and through Istanbul.





