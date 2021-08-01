Another group of Azerbaijani firefighters leaves for Turkey to extinguish forest fires (PHOTO)
01 Aug 2021
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Society
In accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, another group of firefighting forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the country will leave for fraternal Turkey in the coming hours to extinguish forest fires and prevent their spread.
220 firefighters and rescuers, 53 units of fire and special rescue equipment, 1 helicopter will be sent to Turkey.
News.Az