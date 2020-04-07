Another group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers joins mission in South Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another group of Azerbaijani military servicemen has started to participate in a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

In accordance with the plan, the officers of the Azerbaijan Army who participated in the peacekeeping mission conducted under the command of the UN Mission (UNMISS) in the Republic of South Sudan returned to Baku.

The international military command highly appreciated the activities of Azerbaijani servicemen who have participated in the UN Peacekeeping Mission since January 2019.

The new group of Azerbaijani servicemen sent to South Sudan on the basis of rotation has already begun to participate in the mission in Juba, the capital of this country.

On November 30, 2018, Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) made a decision on the deployment of Azerbaijani servicemen in the Republic of South Sudan and participation in the mission held under the command of the UN peacekeeping mission.

