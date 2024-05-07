Another group of Azerbaijani servicemen leave for Türkiye for EFES-2024 drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

EFES-2024 multinational exercise is being held with the participation of a total of 1567 personnel from 49 countries in the cities of Istanbul and Izmir of Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

The servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, to be involved in the practical classes of the multinational live-fire exercise, have been sent to Türkiye.EFES-2024 multinational international exercise will continue until May 30.

News.Az