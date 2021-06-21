Another group of Azerbaijani servicemen sent to Commando Courses in Turkey (VIDEO)

Another group of Azerbaijani servicemen has been sent to the Commando Courses in fraternal Turkey within the agreement on "Cooperation in the field of military education" signed between the two countries, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At first, the memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was honored by observing a minute of silence.

Then, the State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speaking in front of the military personnel, the deputy minister of defense congratulated the servicemen on the occasion of the upcoming Armed Forces Day and conveyed the defense minister's congratulations to them.

In his speech, Lieutenant General K. Valiyev spoke about the historical significance of the victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War under the leadership of Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, about the heroism and courage demonstrated in battles.

Noting the importance of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the deputy minister of defense wished success to the military personnel leaving for the Commando Courses.

Then, a group of servicemen and ghazis distinguished themselves in the battles during the second Karabakh War were awarded with orders and medals upon the relevant order of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Those who spoke on behalf of the military personnel expressed their loyalty to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people, supreme commander, and the military oath, as well as readiness to fulfill their assigned duties, tasks and instructions.

News.Az