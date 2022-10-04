Another mass grave discovered in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another mass grave was discovered in Edilli village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district, News.Az reports.

The remnants of 12 people were found in the mass grave.

The skeletons, which were discovered with their items, had their legs tied with wire and rope.

This is another mass grave in the village of Edilli, in which ethnic Azerbaijanis were brutally killed by ethnic Armenians and buried. A total of 26 journalists from France, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, the United States, Ukraine, Moldova, Turkiye, Northern Cyprus, Malaysia, Japan, Egypt and Algeria videotaped the Armenian vandalism in the first mass grave found in the village of Edilli.

News.Az