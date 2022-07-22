Another panel session held as part of international media forum in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

The next panel session on “The trace of Shusha in the Azerbaijani press” was held Friday as part of an international media forum in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The international forum, titled “Global Trends, New Challenges in Media” is organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA).

Speakers at the panel session discussed the role of Shusha and its historical significance in the development of Azerbaijani journalism, as well as its ideological orientation in the post-conflict period, News.Az chief editor Ulviyya Zulfikar reports from the event.

Director of Iraq’s Center for Strategic Studies Matz Muhy Abdolhamid Obada, Chairman of Azerbaijan State Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC Rovshan Mammadov, Chairman of the Union of Journalists of Azerbaijan Elchin Shikhli, Director of “Yeni Musavat” Media Group Rauf Arifoglu and Chief Editor of “Azad Shusha” portal Karim Karimli made speeches at the panel session.

News.Az