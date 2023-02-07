Yandex metrika counter

Another plane with humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan leaves for quake-affected Türkiye

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the next plane consisting of the aid of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has left for Türkiye to mitigate the impact of the quake that struck the country, the ministry told News.Az. 

The plane, containing tents, blankets and heaters to accommodate people affected by the destructions caused by the earthquake, as well as three containers for a mobile field hospital, were sent from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the city of Adana in Türkiye.

