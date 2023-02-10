Another plane with humanitarian aid set to fly to quake-hit Türkiye upon Azerbaijani First Vice-President`s instructions

Under Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s instructions, another plane with humanitarian aid is about to leave for Türkiye to mitigate the impact of the quake that struck the country, News.Az reports.

The humanitarian aid includes additional equipment necessary for the victims of the earthquake including tents with heaters, generators, heating radiators, outdoor and diesel heaters, as well as supplies to support search and rescue operations.

The humanitarian aid to be sent with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, "AzerEnergy" OJSC and "Azerishiq" OJSC will be delivered to the earthquake-affected region today.

Under Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s instructions, the first plane carrying humanitarian aid to the victims of the massive earthquake was sent yesterday by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The humanitarian aid included oxygen masks, medical supplies and equipment, including stretchers and first aid neck braces as well as warm clothes.

The "Regional Development" Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation responded to the appeal of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan to provide assistance to the earthquake-hit region and started a humanitarian campaign on February 8. The humanitarian aid collected from citizens is delivered to Turkiye with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

News.Az