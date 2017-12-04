Another show-off in Armenian army: military mess around with Sargsyan or who is Sargsyan trying to deceive?

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 2, the military clique of Armenia led by Serzh Sargsyan held military drills in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

These "large-scale" exercise of our "long-suffering" neighbors should rather be called a show, specially directed for the Armenian people, and yet another Armenian show-off.

The close look at the images and videos featuring the 'top' of these scoundrels watching the so-called drills reveal the hatred they harbor both to these "drills" and to Sargsyan himself . The faces of representatives of the Armenian Armed Forces personnel, who, evidently, were forcibly dragged into the observation room,their mimicry and discontented views make it clear that they are, by and large, completely indifferent to everything that is going on on the training ground.

Armenian animators who worked on the photo and video materials depicting the first persons from the "drills" did not even bother to "poke" over the video materials in order to "flip them" with the help of graphic editing, or at least "polish" their photos in Photoshop. The video footage distributed by Armenian agitation propaganda rather reminds the children's 'war games'.

Particularly ridiculous is the fact that the Armenian leadership, barely able to gather military hardware the size of one battalion, deliberately calls these "exercises" "large-scale." When the Azerbaijani Army, even at the level of a separate unit, conducts any exercises, the military hardware attracted to them is 3-4 times more than in such "large-scale exercises" of Armenians.

The shooting of Armenians from military hardware seemed rather pre-arranged and remote controlled mine explosion looked like "pyrotechnics" worked there. That is, all this polygonal fuss was not accompanied by information about which hardware was used and for what purpose the fire was opened, not to mention whether the target was ultimately hit.

Another interesting point - "hordes" of pre-instructed, pre-trained journalists were sent to watch the "drills". However, though numerous representatives of various Armenian media outlets observed the "drills" personally, only the websites controlled by the Defense Ministry wrote about this "war game". And this clearly shows that these demonstration exercises, as such, are absolutely uninteresting for the Armenian press, and therefore for the Armenian public itself. From all the above it follows that the army leadership of the criminal military-political regime of Armenia, lets dust into the eyes of its president. Although, perhaps, they themselves are deceived, not realizing how far the real military science is from the showcase that they are organizing, and that their "drills" are painfully resembling the scenario of a children's "war games". But it may be that the leadership of the Armenian Defense Ministry arranges such "scenes" specially, in order to continue to "hang noodles on the ears" of its already "long-suffering" people.

Summing up all the above, it should be noted that these joint "large-scale exercises" are nothing but another fad of the Armenian leadership. And then the question arises involuntarily: if the leadership of the Armenian army messes around with Sargsyan, then who is Sargsyan deceiving? But the Armenian people have to seriously ponder over the answer to this question ...

Isa Ismayilov, military journalist.

News.Az

News.Az