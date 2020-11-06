Another team of Cuban doctors on COVID-19 arrive in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 6, another team of 120 doctors from Cuba arrived in Baku to assist Azerbaijan in the fight against the coronavirus.

Head of the medical brigade Dalsy Torres Avila reminded that the first medical brigade from Cuba arrived in Azerbaijan in July this year. He said that 115 specialists brought to Azerbaijan to counter the spread of coronavirus disease in Azerbaijan work at the Clinical Hospital No. 1. A new team of doctors, invited by the Azerbaijani government, will assist their local counterparts in the struggle against the pandemic at a modular hospital in the Absheron district.

Cuban Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alfredo Nieves Portuondo said that the next arrival of a medical brigade from Cuba to Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries. The ambassador noted that, like all Cubans, he was pleased to provide medical assistance to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az