Another US congressman issues statement to commemorate anniversary of January 20 tragedy

Paul Anthony Gosar, a member of the US House of Representatives from Arizona has issued a statement to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, one of the most tragic events in Azerbaijan’s history.

“This month, 29 years ago, the Soviet Union sent its Red Army into Azerbaijan to violently put down a growing independence movement. The 26,000 Red Army troops attacked peaceful demonstrators in the capital city of Azerbaijan, Baku. The attacks killed more than 130 civilians, left over 700 wounded, and another 800 people were imprisoned,” said the statement.

The congressman noted that the U.S.S.R. had hoped the sudden strike and violence of action would send a message to not only the Azerbaijani people but to millions of others under the oppressive Soviet thumb.

“The message was clear: dissent will not be tolerated. The Soviets underestimated the resolve of the freedom-loving Azerbaijani people, and their actions galvanized the population. The people would continue to push for freedom and democracy, and the Parliament formally declared it on August 30, 1991. Since then, Azerbaijan has been a crucial ally of the U.S. in the region, even providing troops to serve with U.S. forces in Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan,” read the statement.

Congressman Gosar hailed Azerbaijan’s key role in Europe’s energy security by shipping natural gas to Europe.

“I urge my colleagues to recognize the 29th Anniversary of the Black January and the sacrifices of the Azerbaijani people,” he noted.

