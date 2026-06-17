Ansarullah leader congratulates Iran on 'great victory' over US and Israel

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The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, has congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran on what he described as its "great victory" over the United States and Israel.

In a statement issued on Tuesday to mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, Houthi extended his congratulations to Iran's leadership and people for their victory in confronting "the arrogant tyrant of the age, America, and Israel," News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

He also called on the Yemeni people to unite their efforts to end what he described as the Saudi-American siege and occupation of parts of the country.

The Ansarullah leader said Yemen remained ready to confront any escalation or developments targeting the region, seeking to isolate Gaza, or affecting any front within the so-called axis of resistance.

He called on Muslims worldwide to join the resistance axis and free themselves from what he described as subservience to the enemies of Islam.

Houthi reaffirmed Yemen's firm stance against what he called the enemies of Islam and humanity, referring to "Zionist Jews" and their Western supporters, foremost among them the United States and Israel. He cited what he described as repeated offences against the Quran, the Prophet Muhammad and Islamic holy sites, including recent remarks by US President Donald Trump that he said insulted Mecca.

The Ansarullah leader said the enemies of Islam were targeting Muslims through various forms of aggression, aimed at annihilating them, occupying their lands, erasing their identity and attacking their sacred sites, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He said all Muslims had a responsibility to confront such actions and cooperate in doing so, emphasising "Islamic brotherhood in the axis of jihad and resistance and the principle of unity of arenas."

Separately, Houthi called on the Yemeni people to unite in ending what he described as aggression, occupation and the American-Saudi siege, so that Yemen could achieve full independence, freedom and benefit from its national resources.

He urged cooperation at both the official and popular levels to address challenges arising from what he described as comprehensive hostile actions by Yemen's enemies, including the occupation of large parts of the country, control over oil and gas resources, violations of sovereignty and economic pressure on the Yemeni people.

According to Houthi, these challenges require unified efforts, trust in God and continued work towards ending the aggression, occupation and blockade so that Yemen can live in dignity, free from subjugation and foreign interference, and achieve a major renaissance based on its faith-based identity.

The Yemeni authorities in Sanaa, who control the capital and much of northern Yemen, have long maintained that any peace agreement must include the complete lifting of the blockade, the withdrawal of foreign forces and an end to what they describe as the economic war against the Yemeni people.

News.Az