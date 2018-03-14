+ ↺ − 16 px

Interfax-Azerbaijan has published the article headlined "'Anschluss' is fixed and glorified in the Caucasus with the full connivance of the world community' by Fuad Akhundov.

On March 12, Austria marked a sad anniversary - the 80th anniversary of the Anschluss, that is, the bloodless "absorption" of the country by Hitlerite Germany. March 12 in Austria is officially marked as a Memorial Day. In connection with the real date, a ceremony was held in Vienna's Hofburg, and Austrian President Alexander van der Bell called on the youth "not to get carried away with neo-fascist and ultra-right ideologies." "A night was enough for the German Wehrmacht to seize Austria. But contempt for democracy, disregard for basic human rights and freedoms, militarism, intolerance and violence - all this appeared in society not overnight, but long before the invasion. Austria has its share of responsibility for the atrocities of National Socialism. The Austrians were not only victims, but also criminals who often held senior positions, " Van der Bellen said.

The word "Anschluss" is translated from German as "reunification". The same as the word "miatsum" is translated from Armenia, which as early as in 1988, half a century after the "Anschluss", designated the claims of Armenian fascists for Azerbaijani Karabakh.

There are many parallels between 1938 and 1988. Yes, outwardly the "Anschluss" was bloodless, and most Austrians welcomed the annexation of their country by Germany, not realizing what would happen in the world very soon. And in the same way in Karabakh, many people yelled "mi-a-tsum!" at rallies not realizing how much they would pay for it at all and that they were pushing their people to war, in particular. But, most importantly, at that time, in 1938, the world community did not react to Hitlerite absorption of Austria as they should have reacted. Behind the crowds who enthusiastically welcomed German Reich Chancellor Adolf Hitler, Austrian by birth, they did not see the readiness to destroy the recognized borders. And even more so they did not see Hitler’s territorial appetites. Today many researchers believe that if then, in 1938, the world properly reacted to the Anschluss of Austria and would not allow the Munich collusion, it is quite possible that the Second World War could have been avoided.

And there is no doubt that if the actions of the Armenian nationalists were properly evaluated in 1988, if there was no excessive complacency, if, finally, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, there was a clear sign that the world will not allow for a forceful redrawing of borders, I am sure that many of the current acute political crises could have been avoided.

And the more urgent is another warning from the President of Austria - the danger of fascination with neo-fascist ideas.

It would seem that today hardly anyone needs to be reminded of the dangers of such ideas, and, above all, for the country where they were taken as a guide to action. But the more amazing it is to realize that even today Nazi ideas are being elevated to the rank of state policy in some places. This is exactly what happens in neighboring Armenia, where the "Anschluss Miatsum" is not denied and where the Nazi accomplice Garegin Nzhdeh, the deputy commander of the Armenian Legion of the Wehrmacht and the author of the racist theory of "Tsegakhronism" is elevated to the rank of "father of the nation" and "a symbol of patriotism ".This Hitler executioner began his bloody "career" with ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis in Zangezur, and then applied his rich experience of massacre of civilians, children, elderly people, women only for their belonging to a ‘wrong’ nationality. The only difference is that in Zangezur people were killed for being born Azerbaijanis, and in Crimea - for being born Jews or Karaites. Today, a pompous monument has been erected in the center of Yerevan for this Hitler executioner, and his ideology - "Tsegakhronism" - was officially raised to the state rank in Armenia.

At the same time Armenia tries to mislead the world community and uses the trick that befits station shufflers, but not the state. The word "tsegakрron" in Armenian means "religion of race" or "worship of the race." Nzhdeh himself, living in the USA, created an organization from among young Armenians that he openly called "tsegakhron" in Armenian, and "racists" in all others. If we are talking simply about the race, for example, in anthropology, then in Armenia the word "tsegakhron" is simply translated into all other languages. But as soon as it comes to Nzhdeh and his ideology, then the appears a term of an unknown origin - "Tsegakhronism." But with these tricks with translation, Nzhdeh’s ideology does not cease to be racial and fascist in its pure form.

But this cheap trick can deceive only naive subjects unfamiliar with the situation in Armenia. And there Nzhdeh’s fascist ideology is manifested in everything. The fascist postulate of "purity of blood" turned into a continuous ethnic cleansing in Armenia. Fascist Nzhdeh preached "the purity of the language", forbade Armenians to communicate in other languages, except Armenian - and today education in any language, except Armenian is actually prohibited in Armenia. There are Russian classes, the number of which can be counted on the fingers, but they accept only children who have at least one parent of non-Armenian origin.

An outrageous incident occurred just the day before, when the selection of participants for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest was launched in Armenia. The head of the Armenian delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest Gohar Gasparyan stated openly: "All children of Armenian nationality of 9-14 years can participate in the Eurovision Song Contest, regardless of the place of residence. We are waiting for talented Armenian kids. " Then a certain Anush, answering the question, whether children of a different nationality can participate in the selection, stated: "Actually, not, according to the law. In general, if a participant is from Armenia, he must necessarily be an Armenian. " This is a fascism in action.

At that, the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan was well aware of the danger of such ideology. In his time in Armenia, "Tsegahronism", ARF "Dashnaktsutyun", etc. were under a very strict ban. But then Levon Akopovich was overthrown as a result of the "creeping coup", the power fell in the hands of fascists such as Robert Kocharyan, who in the spirit of fascist Nzhdeh spoke in an interview about the "genetic incompatibility" of Armenians and Azerbaijanis, and Serzh Sargsyan, who in an interview with Thomas de Waal boasted of his complicity in the massacre of the peaceful population of Khojaly: "Before Khojaly, the Azerbaijanis thought that they can joke with us, they thought that Armenians are incapable of raising their hand to civilians. We managed to break this (stereotype). " Needless to say that the irresponsible and aggressive behavior of the current Armenian authorities remains a serious threat to the security of the entire region. But first of all, this policy is dangerous for Armenia itself, whose citizens should better not forget consequences the fascination with ideas of "racial superiority" and claims to the lands of neighboring countries had for Germany. However, given the scale of emigration from Armenia today, many of its citizens, I am sure, understand what a dangerous game the official authorities of this country are conducting.

In addition, the ideology of fascism can now be seen in the emblem of the ruling Republican Party (RPA). The symbolism of the RPA is very similar to the symbolism of the Third Reich. The RPA logo is an eagle with straightened wings almost exactly repeating the coat of arms of fascist Germany, even the head of an eagle in the emblem of the RPA looks at its left wing. There is nothing reprehensible in using the eagle as a symbol of the party and the country. But in this case we are talking about a 100% coincidence of the symbols of the RPA and the Third Reich and this is not a coincidence.

While today no image of a steel eagle can be found in Germany, in Austria, or in other country, in Armenia the authorities gave the eagle a second life and it flaunts not only on the emblem, but at all party congresses, just like 80 years ago at party congresses in the Third Reich. The current authorities of Armenia were able to surpass even the Fuhrer himself in an effort to spread the ideology of fascism. Hitler dreamed of creating a mono-national state in the Third Reich, destroying the most beautiful cities in Europe (Paris, Krakow, Prague, Warsaw), changing ethnic identity, but, as we know, none of this happened. It's hard to believe, but this was done by the current Fuhrer in Armenia, with the full connivance of the world community. As a result, today Armenia is a monoethnic state, where there is not a single Azerbaijani left, the entire Azerbaijani architecture of not only the historical center of Yerevan, but also all over Armenia has been destroyed, absolutely all Azerbaijani toponyms and hydronyms have been changed to the Armenian way.

Fuad Akhundov is the Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

