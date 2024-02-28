Antalya Diplomacy Forum convenes world leaders ‘in times of turmoil’

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 20 heads of state and government from over 100 nations are set to convene in southern Türkiye for the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) next month, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The forum will be held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan between March 1-3, spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said in a statement.

It will also host approximately 90 ministers, including more than 60 foreign ministers, as well as 80 representatives of international organizations.

Keçeli noted that around 4,000 guests, including students, are expected to attend the forum and more than 50 sessions will be held on various topics.

An event will also be held on the sidelines, which will assemble members of the Gaza Contact Group, originally set up by the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to take international action to stop the conflict in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace.

The forum, held since 2021, takes place in the scenic Turkish southern resort city of Antalya.

News.Az