Anti-Armenia protest in front of Armenian embassy in Georgia

“Borchali, ireli” organization and a group of students studying in Georgian Universities held a protest action outside the Armenian embassy in Tbilisi raising an objection to shelling of the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district by the Armenian Armed Forces and killing Sahibe Allahverdiyeva and her 2-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva, AzVision.az reports.

Azerbaijani youth and students held a rally starting from Mercanashvili metro station to the Armenian embassy in Tbilisi. Protesters condemned the killing of two civilians as a result of Armenian shelling.

They shouted slogans of “Peace in the Caucasus”, “Armenia, put an end to the occupation policy”, “Azerbaijani and Georgian lands should be liberated”, “Peace in region, peace in the world” and “I am Zahra”.

Protest statement prepared by the Azerbaijani students presented to the Armenian embassy. Later, the protest action continued outside the building of OSCE regional office in Tbilisi. They presented the protest statement to them as well.

