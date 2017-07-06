Anti-Armenian protest action to be held in Netherlands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis living in the Kingdom of Netherlands will hold protest action in front of the Embassy of Armenia in Hague.

They will raise an objection to shelling of the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district by the Armenian Armed Forces and killing Sahibe Allahverdiyeva and her 2-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva, to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told AzVision.az .

Participants of the action will chant slogans such as “Armenia, stop aggression”, “Child killers must not go unpunished” and “Occupant army must leave the Azerbaijani territories”.

