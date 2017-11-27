Anti-Armenian protest held in Los Angeles, US - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zaruhi Postanjyan, the head of the opposition "Yerkir Tsirani" (Land of Apricot) party held protest action against Sargsyan regime in Los Angeles, US, AzVision.az reports citing Armenian Media.

A few days ago, Postanjyan went to the United States to meet with the Armenian community living there in order to organize uprise against Sargsyan regime, AzVision reports.

Holding meeting with the Armenian people living in US, the head of the political party told that as a result of the dirty policy pursued by Sargsyan, those people had to flee from their motherland. Protesters chanted slogans of "end to the regime".

News.Az

News.Az