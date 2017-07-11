Anti-Azerbaijan provocation of famous websites - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of famous websites have made a provocation against Azerbaijan.

Zoomtivity.com website made a mistake on the map of Azerbaijan posted there.

Thus, Saatli, Imishli, Sabirabad and a number of other regions were removed from the map, while the occupied lands of Azerbaijan are indicated as 'Nagorno Karabakh Republic'/

Two more famous websites Openstreetmap.ru and openstreetmap.org indicate the occupied lands under the Armenian name and as an Armenian territory.

