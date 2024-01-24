Anti-Azerbaijani statements by certain forces in Europe ‘regrettable’ - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Against the backdrop of the positive steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia towards normalization and peace, the latest anti-Azerbaijani statements by certain forces in Europe are regrettable, political scientist Javid Valiyev told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that there are several reasons behind the anti-Azerbaijani stance of certain forces in Europe.

“The first reason is the failure of France and the EU to play their neutral mediation role in the South Caucasus,” said Valiyev. “The other reason is associated with the fact that European politics has already become the captive of populist politicians.”

The third reason, according to the political scientist, is France’s intention to undermine the possible normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Valiyev stressed that Azerbaijan will adequately respond to certain forces in Europe.

“These forces seek to achieve the imposition of sanctions on Azerbaijan’s energy sector. I don’t believe that all EU countries will agree with this. Eastern European and Balkan states are dependent on Azerbaijan’s energy. Rather, they need Azerbaijan as an alternative source of energy,” he said.

The political scientist underlined that the shortest access to Asia is Azerbaijan amid the ongoing war in the Red Sea. “As a result of increasing pressure from the Council of Europe, Azerbaijan has the right to withdraw from the organization. Time will tell,” Valiyev added.

News.Az