Anti-coronavirus vaccine can be expected by yearend

An anti-coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency can be expected by the end of the current year, the agency’s chief, Veronika

"We hope to reach a pre-clinical phase by mid-June. So, the first phase of clinical trials can be expected by the yearend anyway. Right now, no. I think the realistic scenario is the end of the year," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

As of April 7, a total of 7,497 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 494 patients have recovered. According to data as of 10:30 Moscow time, fifty-eight patients died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,181). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.

