Yandex metrika counter

Anti-France protesters in New Caledonia raise Azerbaijani flag (VIDEO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Anti-France protesters in New Caledonia raise Azerbaijani flag (VIDEO)

A protest rally against France took place in New Caledonia on Friday.

During the rally, along with the flag of New Caledonia, the flag of Azerbaijan was raised, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Despite demands from the French police to remove the Azerbaijani flag, the protesters refused to comply.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      