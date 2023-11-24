Anti-France protesters in New Caledonia raise Azerbaijani flag (VIDEO)
A protest rally against France took place in New Caledonia on Friday.
During the rally, along with the flag of New Caledonia, the flag of Azerbaijan was raised, News.Az reports citing Trend.
Despite demands from the French police to remove the Azerbaijani flag, the protesters refused to comply.