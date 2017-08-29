Yandex metrika counter

Anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted when no reason for them remains - Merkel

Sanctions against Russia will be lifted when there is no reason for them, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday.

"The sanctions will be canceled when the cause is eliminated," Merkel told reporters at an annual summer press conference, Sputnik International reports.

She added that it will be possible to talk about the lifting of sanctions when the Minsk agreements are implemented.

