Anti-Sargsyan protests continue in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A rally aimed at preventing Serzh Sargsyan from assuming the position of prime minister is continuing in Yerevan.

The protest has been led by leader of Armenia’s Civil Contract opposition party, head of Yelk opposition faction Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian media reports.

Police spokesman Ashot Agaronyan said that traffic, blocked by protesters yesterday, was completely restored in the city, except for Baghramyan Avenue, closed by security forces.

Pashinyan said that he is launching a peaceful people’s velvet revolution in Armenia and called on people to protest

Yesterday, the protesters blocked the buildings of the prosecutor general office, state revenue committee, central bank and two buildings where the ministries of foreign affairs, justice, education and science, culture, Diaspora, transport, agriculture, healthcare, environment and labor and social affairs are located.

News.Az

News.Az