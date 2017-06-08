Anti-tank enamel found in Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) neutralized 954 debris and TM-57 anti-tank mine in the liberated Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil region. During the operation an area of 25,935 square meters was cleared and an area of 16,6 thousand square meters was prepared for clearance.

Until now an area of 2,426, 393 square meters was completely cleared. An area of 1, 435, 040 square meters is prepared to clean with special devices.

The operation for clearance of the area from unexploded devices is still underway and expected to continue until late June.

News.Az

