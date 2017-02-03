António Guterres: UN hopes for expansion of co-op with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations hopes for further expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan to conduct joint activities in order to respond to new challenges effectively at international level, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a letter addressed to Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov.

Guterres in the letter said that he was given detailed information about the work done in Azerbaijan within the framework of the development concept “Azerbaijan 2020: A Look into the Future” and got a good impression of the progress made in the areas of poverty eradication and economic development.

Expressing pride of the UN’s involvement in the success of Azerbaijan, Guterres pledged support for the work to be done by the Azerbaijani government in the framework of the "Azerbaijan-2020" Program of Sustainable Development Goals.

The secretary general promised that he will do his utmost to strengthen the UN’s capacity in promoting respect for human rights and international humanitarian law, as well as addressing inequality and exclusion.

