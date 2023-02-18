Any provisions in relation to Karabakh in peace agreement are unacceptable: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It went well. I think it was constructive. Many issues were discussed, including the signing of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the existence of the necessary conditions for the signing of the agreement,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by TV channels in Munich, News.Az reports.

“Of course, I reiterated my position. The key thing is that this peace agreement should be based on international norms and principles. Any claims in relation to Karabakh are unacceptable. Azerbaijan’s position in this respect has been communicated. Three days ago, we received new responses to our proposals from Armenia. We are elaborating them now,” the head of state added.

News.Az