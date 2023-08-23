Appeal by Western Azerbaijan Community circulated as UN official document

+ ↺ − 16 px

The appeal by the Western Azerbaijan Community and other civil society organizations in the Republic of Azerbaijan to the international community has been circulated as an official document of the UN General Assembly, the Security Council and the Economic and Social Council.

"The Western Azerbaijan Community and other civil society organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted an appeal on July 28, 2023 regarding the indifference and double standards of the international community to the suffering and deprivation of Azerbaijanis for decades as a result of ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out by Armenia," the Community said in a statement.

"The agenda of the said high-level bodies aimed at eliminating racial discrimination, promoting human rights, preventing genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity, protecting the rights of refugees, preventing armed conflicts and peacebuilding plays an important role in defining Azerbaijanophobia as a type of racial discrimination and xenophobia, as well as in forging an international struggle against it.

The Western Azerbaijan Community, together with other civil society organizations, will continue to highlight the violations committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, as well as expose the double standards and hypocrisy shown by some organizations," the Community added.

