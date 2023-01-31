Appeal by Western Azerbaijan Community circulated as UN document

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Secretariat has released the appeal by the Western Azerbaijan Community to the international community as an official document of the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council, the Community’s press service told News.Az.

The appeal was published in all the official languages of the UN (English, French, Russian, Chinese, Arabic, and Spanish), under the agenda items of the aforementioned main bodies on prevention of armed conflicts, peace building, protection of refugees’ rights, elimination of racial discrimination, promotion of human rights, as well as prevention of genocide, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

The circulation of the appeal is a great success in bringing the issue of the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia to the international level. Connecting the issue with the mentioned items of the agenda of the most authoritative bodies of the UN is confirmation at the international level that the return of Azerbaijanis to their homes is necessary for the protection of basic human rights and the establishment of global peace, security, and cooperation. This success further inspires the Western Azerbaijan Community to continue its efforts toward a peaceful, safe, and dignified return.

The Western Azerbaijan Community also thanked the UN Secretariat for creating conditions for the circulation of the mentioned appeal.

News.Az