Appeal of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan to media entities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) regularly analyzes the activities of media entities within the framework of its powers established by law and presents reports on its overall activities on a monthly basis.

The analyses reveal that some media outlets violate the Law “On Media” of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the requirements of the “Editorial policy and professional conduct” by breaching the basic norms and principles of journalism, allowing bias in the preparation of materials, not studying the position of other party or parties and using misleading headlines.

The Media Development Agency urges media entities to prevent such cases, abide by the Law “On Media” of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the rules of “Editorial policy and professional conduct and states that if such cases are repeated, official warnings will be issued to media entities responsible for violations, and these warnings will be posted on the Agency’s official information resources. In case of a failure to comply with the warning, further measures will be taken in accordance with the legislation.

The Media Development Agency calls on all media entities to be professional and responsible, and at the same time respect the rights of information recipients.

News.Az