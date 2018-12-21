Appeal over illegal visits to occupied Azerbaijani lands sent to EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairperson of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense Anna Fotyga has sent an appeal to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

According to the appeal, the number of EU citizens illegally visiting Azerbaijan’s lands has recently increased.

Such illegal visits sometimes proposed by travel agencies operating in the EU violate international law. These visits are aimed at justifying the occupation and ruin the EU international authority.

In many cases the individuals illegally visiting the occupied Azerbaijani territories are declared undesirable people, as well as the EU citizens who are visiting the territories where military clashes may happen every second, risk their lives.

The EU’s steps which are being taken to prevent such unlawful visits are called into question. An appeal is made for the EU to notify the citizens online in advance of the consequences of illegal visits in terms of law and security.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

