Apple announces release date of iPhone SE and iPad 11

Apple Corporation will introduce a new generation of the inexpensive iPhone SE smartphone in mid-spring, the well-known insider Mark Gurman wrote on X account, News.az reports.

According to Gurman, the new iPhone SE is being developed based on iOS 18.3. The operating system update should be released in April - around the same time Apple is going to introduce the smartphone. The specialist also revealed the release date of the iPad 11 tablet: the device should appear in April along with the release of iPadOS 18.3.Thus, Mark Gurman refuted rumors that Apple would announce the iPhone SE in January - at the beginning of the year, a blogger under the nickname AppleTrack reported this. It was also previously believed that the American company should introduce the SE model in March. In particular, analysts from Barclays Bank reported this.Mark Gurman did not confirm the characteristics of the iPhone SE. But back in the fall, insiders said that the smartphone should receive an OLED screen, a design in the style of the iPhone 14, an A18 processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM and at least 128 gigabytes of internal memory.Since December 28, Apple has stopped selling smartphones with Lightning in the European Union (EU). This is due to the entry into force of a directive that allows the sale of gadgets equipped with only a USB-C connector.

News.Az