Apple faces £1.5 billion lawsuit for allegedly overcharging UK consumers

Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, U.S., Aug. 1, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Apple has been accused of abusing its dominant market position by imposing an unfair 30% commission on app developers through its App Store, resulting in up to £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) in extra costs for British consumers, a London tribunal heard on Monday.

The U.S. tech company is facing a mass lawsuit brought on behalf of around 20 million iPhone and iPad users in the United Kingdom, who were allegedly overcharged for app purchases, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Apple, however, says the case is meritless and overlooks the benefits to consumers of the integrated approach of its iOS operating system, which prioritises security and privacy.The lawsuit at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal is the first mass lawsuit against a tech giant to come to trial under Britain's burgeoning class action-style regime, with many other cases waiting in the wings.A similar $1.1 billion case against Google over the commission it charges app developers for access to its Play Store begins later in 2025.Apple is facing a separate case brought on behalf of app developers over its App Store commissions, while Google, Meta and Amazon are also fighting high-value mass lawsuits in Britain.Rachael Kent, the British academic bringing the case which began on Monday, argues Apple has made "exorbitant profits" by excluding all competition for the distribution of apps and in-app purchases.This dominant position, her lawyers argue, allows Apple to impose restrictive terms on app developers and charge excessive commission, which they say is ultimately borne by consumers.

News.Az