Apple opens iPhones to rival app stores in historic Brazil deal

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Apple announced on Thursday that it will allow iPhone developers in Brazil to distribute apps through alternative marketplaces and process transactions outside of its official payment ecosystem, marking a major policy shift following a settlement with the country's antitrust watchdog, CADE.

The changes stem from a December agreement that resolved an antitrust investigation opened against the tech giant in 2022. Under the new guidelines, which go into effect immediately as part of the iOS 26.5 software update, developers can bypass Apple's standard system to offer third-party payment methods inside their apps or redirect users to external websites to finalize purchases, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a statement, Apple noted that the updates are designed to give developers new flexibility for digital goods and services. However, to maintain device security, the company is rolling out several safeguards for alternative marketplaces, including mandatory app notarization, platform authorization requirements, and content protections for younger users.

Apple also maintained its long-standing caution regarding third-party ecosystems, warning consumers that utilizing alternative app stores and independent payment processors could expose users to heightened risks of malware, fraud, scams, and privacy breaches.

News.Az