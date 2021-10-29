Apple posts 29% increase in quarter revenue to $83.4 bln

+ ↺ − 16 px

Revenue of Apple soared by 29% in fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended September 25, 2021 compared with last year, according to the company’s financial results report published on its website on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The company posted a September quarter revenue record of $83.4 bln, up 29% year-on-year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.24," the report said. Net profit of the company amounted to $20.5 bln in the reporting quarter compared to $12.6 bln in the same period last year.

Apple revenue equaled $365.8 bln in fiscal year ended September 25, up from $274.5 bln in the previous year, while net profit stood at $94.6 bln, up from $57.4 bln year-on-year.

iPhone remained the key product of the company, with revenue from smartphone sales across the globe totaling $38.8 bln for quarter, and $191.9 bln for fiscal year.

News.Az