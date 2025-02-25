Apple prepares to integrate Google Gemini into iOS with new backend update

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple appears to be moving forward with its plan to enhance Apple Intelligence, with a recent iOS 18.4 backend update revealing coding language supporting Google Gemini.

MacRumors analyst Aaron Perris first identified the update on X, News.Az reports, citing CNET.

The report suggests Apple may be working to integrate the technology into its next software update, but a launch date for Gemini support remains uncertain. Apple executive Craig Federighi previously hinted that Gemini would find its way onto the iPhone during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2024. A representative for Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Apple's desire to add more AI models to Apple Intelligence could make for a more dynamic user experience. It might lean on certain models for some tasks, and other models for separate tasks.

It also comes as Apple intends to make Siri a more personalized, smarter virtual assistant amid a broader push to strengthen the company's presence in smart home technology, where it has traditionally lagged behind Google and Amazon.

At the same time, Apple is expected to launch a generative AI-powered version of Siri in the weeks ahead, following reports of glitches and delays. Apple Intelligence currently allows users to ask Siri questions that are processed by OpenAI's ChatGPT.

But some previously announced features have not yet been introduced, such as the ability to better respond to tasks, offer answers with greater personalized insight and do more within apps.

