Apple stocks surge after US eases tariffs on electronics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple (AAPL) shares surged more than 6% in Frankfurt trading after the U.S. government announced tariff exemptions for smartphones, computers, and several other electronics primarily imported from China.

Other U.S. and European tech stocks listed in Frankfurt were also higher with Nvidia rising more 3%, Dell Technologies up 6.3% and ASML up 2.8%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Nasdaq futures gained 1.6% in early European hours.

Uncertainty however remained. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would announce levies on imported semiconductors over the next week.

News.Az