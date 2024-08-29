Apple to cut jobs in its digital services group

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has largely avoided mass layoffs unlike some of its big-spending competitors, but recent cuts indicate the company is seeking greater efficiency.

Apple AAPL -0.36% is cutting about 100 jobs in its digital services group with the biggest reductions made to the team responsible for the Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore, according to a Bloomberg report.Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.Apple didn't make the same kind of mass layoffs that its rivals resorted to last year. However, that doesn't mean it hasn't made some cuts. The company said in April that it planned to lay off more than 600 workers in California, weeks after scrapping its electric car and smartwatch display projects.These, of course, are small reductions when Apple's overall workforce totals more than 160,000, but they do reflect that company is willing to be ruthless in areas which are no longer a priority.Apple Books isn't seen as a major part of the company's services lineup, although the app is still expected to get new features over time, according to Bloomberg.Apple's services portfolio was its fastest-growing arm in fiscal 2023, with revenue of $85 billion, up 9% yer over year. The company has guided for the segment to grow around 14% in the current quarter, the same rate as it did in the June and March quarters.

News.Az