Apple to delay launch of AI-powered features in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple (AAPL.O) will delay launching three new artificial intelligence features because landmark European Union tech rules require it to ensure that rival products and services can function with its devices, the U.S. tech group has announced, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Apple underscored its AI push earlier this month with a slew of new features and software enhancements for its iPhone and other devices to bolster sagging sales.It said Apple Intelligence, which uses AI to conjure text, images and other content on command, would be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with its M1 chip and later versions. IPhone Mirroring on MacOS Sequoia allows the phone's screen to be viewed and interacted with on Mac computers.The company said on Friday three features - Phone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and Apple Intelligence - will not be rolled out to EU users this year because of regulatory uncertainties due to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA)."Specifically, we are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security," Apple said in an email."We are committed to collaborating with the European Commission in an attempt to find a solution that would enable us to deliver these features to our EU customers without compromising their safety."

News.Az