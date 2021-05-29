Apple to delay launch of podcast subscription service until June

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple Inc is delaying the launch of a podcast subscription service until June after some podcast creators had issues with delays in their shows appearing after uploading them, Reuters reports.

Apple in April said it was introducing a service that would let podcast creators charge for their shows, with Apple keeping a 30% commission in the first year of a subscription and thereafter dropping commissions to 15%, similar to its App Store.

The service was originally slated to start this month.

News.Az