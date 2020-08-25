Apple to open India online store in September
- 25 Aug 2020 14:08
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 151492
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/apple-to-open-india-online-store-in-september Copied
Apple Inc is set to open an online store in India next month, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The iPhone maker currently sells its products in the country through third party vendors.
The online store will be ready for operation in time for the festive season that culminates in Diwali, the biggest spending season in the country, Bloomberg said.