Apple to pay $113m to settle iPhone 'batterygate'

Apple will pay $113m (£85m) to settle allegations that it slowed down older iPhones, BBC News reports.

Thirty-three US states claimed that Apple had done this to drive users into buying new devices.

Millions of people were affected when the models of iPhone 6 and 7 and SE were slowed down in 2016 in a scandal that was dubbed batterygate.

Apple declined to comment, however, it has previously said the phones were slowed to preserve aging battery life.

The deal is separate from a proposed settlement Apple reached in March to pay affected iPhone owners up to $500m in a class action lawsuit.

In 2016 Apple updated software on models of the iPhone 6, 7 and SE - which throttled chip speeds on aging phones.

Apple acknowledged its update reduced power demands after researchers found unusual slowdowns in 2017.

The states argued that Apple had acted deceptively and should have replaced batteries or disclosed the issue.

