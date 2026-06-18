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Apple to work with Intel on US chip design and production, Trump says

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Apple to work with Intel on US chip design and production, Trump says
Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Apple has agreed to collaborate with Intel to design and manufacture its chips in the United States.

A partnership with Intel helps Apple diversify its manufacturing base as it seeks additional chip capacity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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The iPhone ​maker relies heavily on TSMC, whose advanced production lines ​are in high demand from AI chipmakers such as ⁠Nvidia and AMD.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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