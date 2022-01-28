Apple unveils AirTag safety guide amid stalker fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has released an updated safety guide amid ongoing concerns over the company's AirTag devices, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The company quietly released the safety portal on Monday. The Personal User Safety Guide offers advice on how people can keep themselves and their data safe.

AirTags are designed to locate lost items using Apple's powerful 'Find My' network.

They are small button-shaped items that can be attached to keys or a wallet.

However, the BBC and other outlets have previously found evidence that AirTags have been misused to track people.

Apple's new Personal User Safety Guide offers support for people who are "concerned about or experiencing technology-enabled abuse, stalking or harassment".

The guide says it offers "step-by-step" instructions on how users can protect themselves.

Its AirTags section shows users what to do if they are alerted to an unwanted AirTag - a notification that appears on the screen of an iPhone.

It also highlights what to do if you hear or find an AirTag that doesn't belong to you. The guide shows Android users how they can download an app that will help alert users to rogue AirTags.

News.Az