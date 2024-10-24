Apple unveils beta of AI features, including ChatGPT integration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has unveiled a beta version of its new Apple Intelligence features, highlighted by the much-anticipated ChatGPT integration.

The company announced its answer to the artificial intelligence boom this summer, but is slowly rolling out its features to users, News.Az reports, citing CNBC. Investors hope AI features will spur a wave of iPhone upgrades because the tools are only available on newer devices.Apple Intelligence has been available in previews for developers and early adopters, but the official public release will come next week as part of the official iOS 18.1 release, Apple said. This latest batch of features is included in a beta version of iOS 18.2 for software developers that was released Wednesday. Apple developer betas typically go through a cycle of weeks before they are released to the public.- New abilities to describe how the user wants Apple Intelligence to rewrite a chunk of text.- Genmoji, Apple’s image generator for new emojis.- Image Playground, Apple’s AI image generator.- Image Wand, a feature that allows users to remove objects or distractions from photos.- Integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.However, the long-awaited ability for Siri to take actions inside of apps isn’t included in this update, but is expected soon.In June, Apple announced its integration with ChatGPT. Although Apple Intelligence and Siri mostly rely on Apple’s chips inside its devices, the company said at the time that for more sophisticated problems or questions, users can get responses from OpenAI’s chatbot instead.

