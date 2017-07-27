Applicants evacuated due to fire retake entrance exams

+ ↺ − 16 px

Applicants evacuated from the building of Azerbaijan University of Cooperation due to fire are retaking entrance exams to the universities, APA reports.

On July 22, the State Examination Center held an examination in the building of the University of Cooperation for higher education institutions of I and IV groups of specialties for the 2017/2018 academic year.

During the entrance exams in the sports hall of the university there was a fire due to a short circuit in the wiring. In connection with the fire, the entrants were evacuated, and the second examination was scheduled for July 27.

News.Az

