Approximately half of Azerbaijani population smokes

"According to estimates, approximately 47 percent of the Azerbaijani population smoke cigarettes."

"They smoke on average 15 cigarettes per day," said Naweed Hasan Nagwi, the World Bank manager on Azerbaijan, in Baku seminar on imposing taxes on tabacco products.

According to him, smoking reduces life expectancy across the country as well. "At the time when oil benefits are decreasing, imposing taxes on this field will not only reduce smoking, but also increase budget revenues.

Currently, as a result of economic shocks, poverty rate is increasing. Reforms should be carried out in regard to imposing taxes on tabacco products."

News.Az

