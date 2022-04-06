Arab League delegation meets with Ukrainian FM in Warsaw

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ministerial delegation headed by Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Tuesday held a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in the Polish capital of Warsaw.

The delegation includes the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria and Sudan.

The meeting focused on ways to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict through political dialogue in accordance with the UN Charter and the mediation efforts of the Arab League, News.Az reports citing the Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.

Kuleba said that the Russian navy should lift the blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and thus resume shipments of food, especially grain-laden ships to Arab countries.

Speaking at a news conference following the meeting, the Egyptian and Algerian foreign policy chiefs said that Russia's continued military operations in Ukraine could have serious socio-economic consequences in the Middle East and North Africa.

The day before, the Arab League delegation also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

News.Az