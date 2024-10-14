Arab media mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Azerbaijan and Kuwait

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Arabic media outlets, including Al-Nahar, Al-Qabas, Al-Sabah, Al-Ray, Al-Anba, Al-Jarida newspapers, Q8-Press, dasmannews.com news portals, and English-language Kuwait Times, Arab Times and Times Kuwait publications have published articles highlighting the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, News.Az reports.



The articles, published on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kuwait, quoted Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Emil Karimov as saying: “The foundation of relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait dates back to December 1994, during a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Casablanca, Morocco, where late National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah first met. Further meetings followed in March 1995 in Copenhagen at a UN summit, and again in October 1995 in New York during the annual celebration of the United Nations’ founding.”“In 1995, Kuwait opened the office of the Asian Muslims Committee, affiliated with the International Islamic Charitable Organization, in Baku, Azerbaijan. In 1996, under the directives of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the special patronage of Heydar Aliyev, the Asian Muslims Committee organized the first international conference to assist Azerbaijani refugees and displaced persons in Baku. Following Sheikh Jaber’s instructions in 1995, five planes carrying 200 tons of food and medical aid were sent to Azerbaijan,” the diplomat noted.“In 2004, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Kuwait, and in 2006, the Kuwaiti embassy in Azerbaijan began operations. The official visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Kuwait on February 10-11, 2009, marked a milestone in the development and strengthening of relations between our two countries, elevating political ties to the highest level,” Karimov said.“During the visit, and in the presence of the heads of state, a joint committee for cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Kuwait was established, resulting in important agreements aimed at encouraging and protecting mutual investments, preventing tax evasion and double taxation concerning income and property taxes, and fostering cooperation in the fields of trade and tourism. Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, presented President Ilham Aliyev with the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Medal, the highest honor in Kuwait, while the President of Azerbaijan awarded the late Amir with the Heydar Aliyev Medal, the highest honor in Azerbaijan,” the ambassador mentioned.The articles also underlined that Kuwait has consistently supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, voting in favor of the United Nations resolution “The Situation in the Occupied Territories of Azerbaijan” on March 14, 2008.”The ambassador concluded by noting that this year is filled with significant events, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait. “Additionally, this year, Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, was declared the “Cultural Capital of the Islamic World.” Azerbaijan will also host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) next month, leading to the declaration of 2024 as the “Year of Solidarity for a Green World” in our country. We hope that the Kuwaiti side will be represented at a high level at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29),” the ambassador added.

News.Az